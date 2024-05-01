Florida judge delays sentencing for teen who attacked teacher's aide

A judge has postponed the sentencing phase for a teenager who assaulted a teacher's aide, halting proceedings that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred last year, involved an attack on Joan Naydich, who provided testimony recounting how the event had irrevocably altered her life.

"My life will never be what it was before," Naydich said while on the stand.

She detailed the assault that transpired at Matanzas High School. She was serving as a paraprofessional when Brendan Depa, who has autism and other mental health conditions, pursued her and carried out the attack.

"My last memory is putting my hand on the doorknob to exit the room," she said.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over a Nintendo Switch gaming console.

"There are consequences in life to bad actions, bad choices. He made the choice that day to come after me," Naydich said.

Depa, who pleaded no contest to aggravated battery on a school board employee, faces a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison. However, his sentencing outcome could range from probation to a lengthy prison term.

There is no date set for the resumption of the sentencing. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for updates.