Florida iguana lays 30 eggs inside resort swimming pool after getting stuck

Laying eggs if you're an iguana in South Florida isn't all it's cracked up to be.

One female iguana was recently removed from a Miami resort swimming pool after laying more than two dozen eggs on its water slide.

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, said, "A local resort contacted us after finding an iguana inside a water slide jet, likely seeking a spot to lay its eggs."

"Upon our arrival, the iguana escaped, leaving behind 30 eggs in the swimming pool. We've received calls about iguanas nesting in unusual places like pools, under artificial turf, and cars," he also said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo shows the 30 legs laid by the Iguana that got stuck in the waterslide.

Breeding season for iguanas is typically from February through March in South Florida , with many of the reptiles getting more and more creative with their nesting selections in the human world.

Humane Iguana Control removed 30 eggs from the pool altogether, but shared that "female iguanas can lay up to 70 eggs annually, leading to potential infestations."

Iguanas have become more invasive in recent years in South Florida, even destroying personal property.

Approaching these reptiles in the wild can also have serious consequences.

Michael Ronquillo of Humane Iguana Control warned, "Directly addressing iguanas can pose bodily harm and health risks due to their sharp nails, teeth, and tail whips reaching speeds of 30 mph."

Ronquillo also said iguanas can carry "ticks, mites, and salmonella."

If you see an iguana in the wild, call appropriate authorities and refrain from approaching the invasive reptile.