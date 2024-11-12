Florida homeowners told storm-damaged properties 'not worth fixing'

Hundreds of Volusia County residents have received letters declaring their hurricane-damaged homes beyond repair.

The letters, sent to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Ian and Milton, state that costly upgrades will be required for those who wish to stay in their homes.

Susan Thomas, a resident of Port Orange, says the damage has left her feeling hopeless.

"Some days, I’m pretty down," she said. "I have problems already from Ian that I'm still waiting to get solved."

Thomas, who lives in the Colony in the Wood mobile home park, is still waiting for repairs from Hurricane Ian when Hurricane Milton caused even more damage.

"If I could move, I would move," she said.

The letters informed homeowners that repairing their homes would cost over 50% of the property’s value, meaning additional improvements are required to meet building codes.

Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette explained that homeowners must bring their homes up to code to qualify for future FEMA funding.

"You may be required to mitigate that damage beyond just simply repairing it," he said.

The goal, Burnette added, is to prevent repeat insurance claims by ensuring homes are made more resilient.

"What they’re trying to do is make sure that we don’t have repeat claims," he said.

Those who received letters live in designated special flood hazard areas, which means they may need to provide a private appraisal proving their homes are not over 50% damaged or hire a surveyor to confirm their homes meet elevation requirements. If they cannot do so, homes may need to be replaced or raised.

For residents like Thomas, who worry about affording these upgrades, Burnette emphasized that assistance is available.

"I don’t want to have to see people go through this again if they can avoid this by reaching out and getting the help that is available to them," he said.

While some residents are open to the upgrades if assistance is provided, others are left uncertain about their futures.

