Expand / Collapse search

Florida K-9 sniffs out $400K in drugs, gets praise from officials

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida deputies bid farewell to K-9 Cargo

A Florida K-9 was put to rest after serving for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida K-9 sniffed out a large quantity of drugs in a recent bust and was honored by officials for it. 

K-9 Rico and the Florida Highway Patrol Orlando Criminal Interdiction Unit retrieved 17 kilos of meth in a recent drug bust. 

Florida Highway Patrol commends K-9 Rico after seizing 17 kilos of methamphetamine in a drug bust. (Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol Orlando)

RELATED STORIES

The drugs added up to a street value of $400,000. 

"We appreciate our K-9 Team’s hard work to get these dangerous drugs off our streets," said FHP Orlando. 