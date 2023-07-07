Florida K-9 sniffs out $400K in drugs, gets praise from officials

A Florida K-9 sniffed out a large quantity of drugs in a recent bust and was honored by officials for it.

K-9 Rico and the Florida Highway Patrol Orlando Criminal Interdiction Unit retrieved 17 kilos of meth in a recent drug bust.

Florida Highway Patrol commends K-9 Rico after seizing 17 kilos of methamphetamine in a drug bust. (Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol Orlando)

The drugs added up to a street value of $400,000.

"We appreciate our K-9 Team’s hard work to get these dangerous drugs off our streets," said FHP Orlando.