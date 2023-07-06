Florida woman accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 in HOA funds from Winter Springs neighborhood

An Oviedo woman is accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a Homeowner's Association she was helping.

On August 2, 2022, the Winter Springs Police Department was contacted by the Homeowner's Association for Mt. Greenwood and The Vineyards at Mt. Greenwood about a possible grand theft case.

Tammi Morrison of Morrison Management LLC is accused of embezzling over $590,000 to pay for rent, car repairs, credit card purchases and to give to family. She was the owner of the property management company for the HOA.

Winter Springs Police said this case was an eight months-long investigation.

Homeowners within the HOA were fuming when they caught wind of the news.

"How could somebody that's supposed to be a responsible property manager come in and just clean out over 600 thousand dollars," Theresa Fisher said. "It's really disappointing that someone would take that money and use it for personal stuff. Dentist visits, giving it to her family, having a good ole time with our money."

Morrison is no longer the property manager. Her next court date is set for August 8.