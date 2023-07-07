Florida deputy arrested, fired for fleeing traffic stop, resisting arrest: sheriff

An Orange County deputy was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Juan Morales-Padilla was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, officials said. The 44-year-old, who was hired in September 2022 in the uniform patrol division, was also terminated from his position, effective immediately.

"These are serious allegations, and I have been clear that there will be no tolerance for criminal behavior involving deputies," said Sheriff John Mina. "At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty."

Morales-Padilla was arrested by a Lake County deputy shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was riding a motorcycle on SR-50 near Fifth Street, where he was seen by a Lake County deputy improperly passing a car in the median, according to the affidavit.

While trying to conduct a traffic stop, Morales-Padilla reportedly failed to slow down. When the deputy's sirens were activated, Morales-Padilla turned around and sped off, the report states.

The Lake County deputy then ran his plates, which came back to Morales-Padilla and his driver's license. That's when the deputy visited his house based on the address on file. There, he and another deputy tried to knock on the door to make contact with Morales-Padilla, who was reportedly seen standing by the door with a phone in his hand. When the Lake County deputy ordered him to come to the front door, Morales-Padilla waved and made his way down the hallway in his home.

After continuing to knock, Morales-Padilla emerged from the hallway and came to the front door.

One of the Lake County deputies was trying to get Morales-Padilla into custody, but the other deputy said he was resisting arrest. After he jumped in, they were able to secure him and take him into custody.

In the bodycam footage, one of the deputies can be heard asking Morales-Padilla if he "wants to run," to which he replied, "Yeah." The deputy also asked him if he was a cop, and he replied, "Yeah."

"So you know better," one of the deputies told him.

He also asked Morales-Padilla who he works for, and he said he works for Orange County.

After he said he understood his Miranda Rights, Morales-Padilla told the Lake County deputy he made a "bad choice."

He was transported to the Lake County Jail.