Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Florida high school student dies in crash, 'a flame extinguished too soon'

Published 
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

Football player at Seminole County high school dies in crash

Counselors are on campus on Monday to help grieving students.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that a Seminole High School football player was killed in a crash. 

The principal of the school sent out an email to parents about the death of Zierric Wynn, stating that he was beloved by all who knew him. 

He also tweeted about the loss, saying that Wynn was "a flame extinguished too soon."

MORE NEWS: Volusia County first responders mourn paramedic who lost COVID-19 battle

Counselors will be at Seminole High School on Monday to help those grieving.

FOX 35 is working to learn what caused the crash.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.