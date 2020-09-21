Florida high school student dies in crash, 'a flame extinguished too soon'

FOX 35 has learned that a Seminole High School football player was killed in a crash.

The principal of the school sent out an email to parents about the death of Zierric Wynn, stating that he was beloved by all who knew him.

He also tweeted about the loss, saying that Wynn was "a flame extinguished too soon."

Counselors will be at Seminole High School on Monday to help those grieving.

FOX 35 is working to learn what caused the crash.

