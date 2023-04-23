Florida high school quarterback posthumously honored as U.S. Navy SEAL

A Florida high school student who was killed six months ago while on the side of the road helping another driver was posthumously named an honorary U.S. Navy SEAL.

Nick Miner, 18, and a student at East River High School, was killed in October 2022. Miner stopped to help a stranded motorist who had become stuck on Dallas Boulevard, but another driver failed to see him and struck his truck, ultimately, killing the teenager, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Miner was the quarterback at East River High School. Friends and family said he had dreams of playing football professionally, but that he also wanted to serve his country.

Before he died, he had met with a recruiter for the U.S. Navy SEALs.

On Saturday, his family received a plaque from the National Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, naming Miner an honorary member of the team.

"He would so happy. He would be so proud, and he deserved every bit of it," said Nick's mom, Deanna Miner. "They reached out an wanted to recognize him. They believed he would have made it as a NAVY Seal if he chose to, and I truly believe that as well. He had so much dedication in everything he did."

It's an emotional honor and recognition for Miner's family that is also met with frustration, as FHP's investigation into the crash and his death continues. Six months later, no arrests have been made, which is frustrating for his family.

"They haven’t told us anything – just that it’s under investigation. That's all we know," said Deanna Miner. "Obviously, there’s no win in this. It's not going to bring him back but for her to pay for what she did."

FHP confirmed to FOX 35 on Saturday that no arrests have been made in the case.

Deanna hopes her son's story will continue to inspire others.

"Push for your dreams," she said. "If you want something go get it. That’s how he lived every day like it was his last. If he put his mind to it – he was going to do it."

They've created a foundation in his honor and plan to award a student at his alma mater with a scholarship soon.