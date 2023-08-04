Expand / Collapse search

Florida has more UFO sightings than almost every other state: report

By Dani Medina
Florida
If you've spotted something unusual in the Florida skies, you're not alone. 

A report ranked Florida as the state with the second-most UFO sightings in the U.S., coming only behind California. 

StudyFinds used data from the National UFO Reporting Center Database and MyVision.org, which date back to 1974.

In Florida, over 7,700 UFOs have been spotted, according to the report. California has nearly double that amount.

In the past five years, however, that number in Florida dropped with just under 1,800 sightings, ranking the state at No. 26. 

Here's a look at the states with the most overall UFO sightings, according to StudyFinds:

  1. California: 15,401
  2. Florida: 7,749
  3. Washington: 6,866
  4. Texas: 5,786
  5. New York: 5,590
  6. Pennsylvania: 4,730
  7. Arizona: 4,721
  8. Ohio: 4,234
  9. Illinois: 4,102
  10. Michigan: 3,470

Click here to read the full report. 