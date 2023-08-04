Florida has more UFO sightings than almost every other state: report

If you've spotted something unusual in the Florida skies, you're not alone.

A report ranked Florida as the state with the second-most UFO sightings in the U.S., coming only behind California.

StudyFinds used data from the National UFO Reporting Center Database and MyVision.org, which date back to 1974.

In Florida, over 7,700 UFOs have been spotted, according to the report. California has nearly double that amount.

In the past five years, however, that number in Florida dropped with just under 1,800 sightings, ranking the state at No. 26.

Featured article

Here's a look at the states with the most overall UFO sightings, according to StudyFinds:

California: 15,401 Florida: 7,749 Washington: 6,866 Texas: 5,786 New York: 5,590 Pennsylvania: 4,730 Arizona: 4,721 Ohio: 4,234 Illinois: 4,102 Michigan: 3,470

Click here to read the full report.