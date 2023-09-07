Florida group using robots to make 3D-printed homes for families

Meet Mary.

Mary is one of three robots used by Space Coast Habitat for Humanity to build 3D-printed homes for families in Melbourne.

"Blessed, I feel really, really blessed. I've worked really hard and It's something I've been looking forward to. I didn't know I was going to get a house, but I feel like I'm going to be in a safe place, so I'm excited about that. Some place for my family to grow up, said Mariah, who along with her two kids, will move into one of the first 3D-printed homes in Melbourne.

Mary is a bulk truck that delivers dry material used to create the homes. The dry material is then delivered to Gary – the mixing machine.

The dry material is mixed with water inside the mixing machine.

In comes Frank.

Frank is a fourth-generation construction 3D printer that has set the Guinness World Record for the largest 3D printed building on Earth to create the first commercially permitted 3D printed building in America.

According to the company, building a 3D home is three times faster than the traditional construction process.

The homes are on Lipscomb Street in Melbourne.