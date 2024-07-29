Florida gas prices tick up slightly over past week: AAA

Gasoline prices in Florida increased slightly over the past week, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded Monday at $3.38, according to the AAA Auto Club.

That was 3 cents higher than a week earlier but down a penny from a month ago.

"Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Recent fuel reports show China's crude oil imports are declining. This (has) driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening."

Nationally, the average price on Monday for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.51, according to AAA.