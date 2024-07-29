Florida gas prices tick up slightly over past week: AAA
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gasoline prices in Florida increased slightly over the past week, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded Monday at $3.38, according to the AAA Auto Club.
That was 3 cents higher than a week earlier but down a penny from a month ago.
"Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Recent fuel reports show China's crude oil imports are declining. This (has) driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening."
MORE HEADLINES:
- St. Cloud copes with flooded roads, disabled cars before peak of hurricane season
- Seminole County School District focuses on safety initiatives
- Teen injured in accidental shooting remains in critical condition, family says
- Sexual battery reported at UCF Downtown campus, police say
- Family seeking answers after loved one shot in Orlando: ‘Did not deserve this’
Nationally, the average price on Monday for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.51, according to AAA.