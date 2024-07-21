Family seeking answers after loved one shot in Orlando: 'Did not deserve this'

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near The Florida Mall.

A woman was found shot near The Florida Mall on Friday around 3:50 a.m., and died in the hospital, according to Orange County deputies. Lecia Paul says her sibling was the person killed, and they have very little information on what led up to the shooting. They're hoping the community can come forward with information.

"If anybody anywhere hears anything, sees anything, even just that inkling of anything, please reach out to law enforcement," said Paul. "Please, please. This didn't have to happen."

Paul's sibling Monique was born as Robert Thomas and changed genders.

"He was a fun-loving. He was a brilliant person. He was smart. He lived his life out loud, and he wasn't afraid," she said. "He loved us till the end. Until he took his last breath and we know that."

The family is now left feeling hopeless and without answers. If you have any information that could help this investigation, please contact Crimeline where you can report a tip anonymously at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

"He did not deserve this. He did not," said Paul. "If anybody knows anything or has seen anything or hears anything you can be anonymous. We just want to know. We want justice for him."