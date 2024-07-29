Teen injured in accidental shooting remains in critical condition, family says

Authorities have revealed that another child was involved in the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old boy from Port Orange, who remains in critical condition.

The family of the teenager, identified as Nathaniel Green, has been at the hospital around the clock since the incident early Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, and doctors now believe he may face paralysis.

Police have ruled the incident an accidental shooting. They have confirmed that the gun involved did not belong to the parents of either child but have not provided information on where it came from.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities emphasize the importance of safely storing guns, especially in homes with children and teaching gun safety to anyone who might be around them.

The incident is still under investigation. Meanwhile, the Green family is collecting donations to help with Nathaniel’s medical bills.