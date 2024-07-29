Seminole County School District focuses on safety initiatives

According to Superintendent Serita Beamon, the Seminole County School District remains one of the top 12 districts in the state, continuing its streak as an "A" rated district.

In a discussion ahead of the new school year, Beamon emphasized the district's commitment to student safety. She highlighted that each school in the county has an assigned officer, with high schools having at least two officers. The district's newest K-9 unit, specializing in weapons detection, has had a successful first year.

Beamon also addressed a cybersecurity breach from last year, where $1.3 million was stolen, impacting district finances.

"But because of law enforcement action, I’ve been told that rate of recovery is almost unheard of," Beamon said.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.

The superintendent also expressed concern about the district's homeless students. To address this issue, the district is launching the "Student Success Express," a renovated school bus that will travel to students, assisting with registration, health services, and even employment.