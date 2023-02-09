Florida Forest Service investigating cause of brush fires threatening homes in Ormond Beach

A fire raging just feet from homes along Cypress Trail Drive in Ormond Beach has homeowners on edge. The flames lit up the night sky on Wednesday evening as the fire dumped soot and ash into the neighborhood just off Clyde Morris Blvd.

Charlene and Jason Dowell have been watching the woods behind their home smolder since the fire broke out on Monday and have seen plumes of smoke pop up all around their home since. "The ash was just pouring down on the houses and our family. We would turn the sprinklers on we are hosing down the roofs," explained Jason Dowell.

The Florida Forest Service confirms 28 acres of land were burned in two separate fires just days apart. "We are waiting for them to come knock on the door and basically say you need to evacuate," said Charlene Dowell.

One of the fires nearly reached the Tomoka Christian Church. "Literally, you’re standing right where they had the truck they said the fire does not pass this truck," said Sr. Pastor Joe Putting.

Firefighters have established a bulldoze line that authorities are using to try to contain the fire. While there was still smoke billowing from the woods on Thursday, they believe these efforts will keep the flames away from the church.

"It creates a roadway if you will," explained Julie Allen, a wildfire mitigation specialist and spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service, "so that the fire doesn’t have that dead, hazardous vegetation grass trees weeds to consume to continue to grow."

Allen said the fires are fully contained inside those bulldozed lines. They burned out some of the dry vegetation along the containment edge to keep the fire inside the lines. "You’re going to see smoke for a couple of days just due to the vegetation. Some of it is wet, so you will see smoke."

The Florida Forest Service said they are coming out multiple times a day to make sure that the smoldering ash doesn’t reignite into flames.

Investigators believe the fires were started by a person, but they do not know if it was accidental or intentional yet.