Flagler County fire lieutenant creates sensory boxes to comfort kids with special needs during emergencies

FOX 35's Care Force is recognizing a Flagler County Fire Rescue lieutenant for his creation of sensory boxes that can be installed in emergency vehicles to help calm children with special needs during medical situations.

Lt. Jon Moscowitz has personal experience in dealing with the special needs of his 4-year-old daughter, Brooklynn.

"My daughter has autism. I have always seen within the emergency medical services, fire department, a blind spot on how we can establish that relationship in that difficult situation with somebody that has that sort of condition," Jon told FOX 35.

He and his wife, Cherish, created sensory boxes to help comfort and communicate with special needs children during emergencies.

They named the boxes Brookie Sensory Boxes after their daughter. The boxes are currently installed in every emergency vehicle in Flagler County.

"It is a resource we can use to help calm the situation in the event of an emergency with someone who has a sensory processing disorder. Make the environment more tolerable, make it more reasonable for them to feel comfortable," Jon said.

Jon explained how difficult it is to gain the trust of someone with special needs in a strange or loud environment. That's why the boxes engage in all five senses and limit sensory overload.

"There are several items in there. Some fidget-type toys to help them if they are seeking that sensory input. If we are on the side of the road, and it's a car accident and there are loud noises of cars passing by, there is a set of earmuffs in there we can give them to put on to quiet the environment," Jon said.

Cherish said most of the items in the boxes they have at home for their daughter.

Jon and Cherish's goal is to have Brookie Sensory Boxes in every agency across the region.

FOX 35 honored Jon with the FOX 35 Care Force awards Wednesday morning.

