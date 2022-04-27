Massive alligator slows traffic on SR-417 near Lake Jesup

Drivers on State Road 417 in Seminole County came across quite a speed bump on Wednesday when a large alligator slowed down traffic.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where the gator was spotted on the northbound side at the end of the bridge near Lake Jesup. Florida Highway Patrol and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are on the scene and the gator is on the side of the road out of the traffic lanes.

FOX 35 viewer Juliana Grace sent in video as she was passing by the big beast on Wednesday morning.

"It's a gator!" she says. "That's what's holding up traffic, oh my God."

Credit: Juliana Grace

"We are waiting on a trapper to remove the gator," FHP told FOX 35 News.

Drivers should drive carefully through the area.