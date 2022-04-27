'Disturbing' online video shows Florida woman slapping baby in face, police say

article

A video posted on social media allegedly showing a baby being slapped in the face has landed a Central Florida woman behind bars, according to Sanford police.

Tya Posley, 23, is facing a charge of cruelty toward a child/abuse.

According to a news release from Sanford police, officers were notified on Tuesday about a disturbing video making the rounds on social media which showed a woman hitting an infant. Police say they identified the woman in the video as Posley and did a well-being check at the home in the Windchase Apartments complex.

Following the investigation, the baby was taken by Child Protective Services and Posley was arrested.

Chief Cecil Smith says what the infant endured was "gut-wrenching and infuriating."

"Though social media often brings about many challenges, today is a day I am grateful for it as it brought forth swift relief and protection for this young child. Thank you to the many citizens who saw this video and immediately alerted us. You may very well have saved this infant's life."