Florida farmers to receive $675.9M in disaster assistance for hurricane damage

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Monday that it will provide $675.9 million in disaster assistance to help Florida farmers recover from two years of hurricane damage.

What does the new agreement mean?

What we know:

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins met with agricultural leaders and producers in Florida to announce additional USDA assistance to help producers recover from Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton. Rollins signed a block grant agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) that provides recovery assistance for Floridian farmers.

In the agreement, FDACS is receiving $675.9 million in funding to administer a program that will cover infrastructure, citrus and timber losses in addition to direct market losses.

The funding is part of the $30 billion disaster assistance relief effort authorized by the American Relief Act in 2025. USDA is working with 14 different states, including Florida, to develop and implement block grants to address the unique disaster recovery needs of each state.

What they're saying:

"America’s farmers and ranchers across the Southeast and in Florida have been hit hard and suffered significant economic losses during the last two hurricane seasons," Rollins said. "USDA has worked closely with the state of Florida to ensure those impacted have the relief they need. The Trump Administration has our farmers' backs and will ensure they have the resources they need to continue to produce the safest, most reliable and most abundant food supply in the world."

"I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Brooke Rollins and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for recognizing the need for critical financial relief for our farmers, ranchers and growers," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said. Florida’s producers have endured back-to-back devastating hurricane seasons, and this funding is a major victory that will help them rebuild, recover and continue feeding our state and nation. Food production is not just an economic issue, it’s a matter of national security — and we appreciate the president’s consistent support for our farmers."

Florida's agricultural industry

Local perspective:

Florida's agricultural industry generates more than $182.6 billion in revenue and supports more than 2.5 million jobs, making it a significant contributor to the state's economy. According to a 2024 report from the USDA, the Sunshine State's 44,400 farms and ranches utilized 9.7 million acres and continue to produce a wide variety of safe and dependable food products.

Some of Florida's top agricultural products include citrus fruits, fresh vegetables, sugarcane, cattle and calves, and floriculture.