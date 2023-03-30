Florida family files lawsuit after son's choking death at Melbourne child care facility

A family has filed a lawsuit against a Brevard County pediatric care facility after their child, who has special needs, reportedly choked to death while in their care last year.

Kiyana Durham, the mother of 13-year-old Tarionn Hanner-Jackson spoke publicly for the first time Thursday, demanding answers and accountability in his preventable death.

On Nov. 30, 2022, officials said the young boy died after choking on a latex glove that was left near him at the Angels on Earth facility in Melbourne.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A family held a news conference outside a child care facility in Melbourne, Florida, where their child, Tarionn Hanner-Jackson, 13, reportedly choked to death on a latex glove on Nov. 30, 2022.

The boy's family said the business was aware that he required continuous supervision and that he had a history of placing foreign objects in his mouth. The boy, however, had been left alone when the choking incident happened.

The teenager's family filed a wrongful death negligence lawsuit to set an example to other child care facilities, so a similar incident does not happen to another family.