Florida Election 2022: When do the polls open and close?

Voters in Florida will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote in a number of high-profile races, including governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner, as well as a number of county and local races.

Florida Election Guide: Find your polling location, check status of your mail-in ballot, and other election requestions

Looking for election results? Click here.

While thousands have voted early or via mail-in ballot, thousands more are expected to hit the polls on Election Day.

When do the polls open in Florida on Election Day?

The polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day.

While most of Florida is in the Eastern Time Zone, some cities and towns in the Florida Panhandle are in Central Time. Regardless, parks will close at 7 p.m. local time.

To vote, you have to be in line by 7 p.m. Those in line before 7 p.m. – and after the polls close – will be allowed to vote.

What do you need to vote in Florida?

To vote, registered voters must show a valid ID with a signature, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID. More information.

Where can you vote in Florida?

To vote on Election Day, Florida voters have to cast their ballot at their assigned polling location or precinct.

To find your polling location, click on your county link below. You'll enter your address, and it will tell you your polling location.