Florida driver runs red light, crashes into Apopka police car: FHP

An Apopka police officer was injured after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a cruiser in Orange County.

FHP said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard.

A Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on the off-ramp of Maitland Boulevard approaching Orange Blossom Trail. A marked Apopka Police Department patrol car was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching Maitland Boulevard on the inside lane.

The driver of the Camaro ran a red light and collided with the left front side of the police cruiser, FHP said. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Camaro driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.