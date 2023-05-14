Expand / Collapse search

Florida driver runs red light, crashes into Apopka police car: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka police officer was injured after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a cruiser in Orange County. 

FHP said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard. 

A Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on the off-ramp of Maitland Boulevard approaching Orange Blossom Trail. A marked Apopka Police Department patrol car was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching Maitland Boulevard on the inside lane. 

The driver of the Camaro ran a red light and collided with the left front side of the police cruiser, FHP said. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Camaro driver was not injured and remained on the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 