Florida deputy, Jose Rivera, shot in line of duty returns to work

The Brief Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera is returning to full duty after surviving a near-death experience on March 2, when he was shot twice while investigating a vandalism call in Deltona. Sheriff Mike Chitwood noted that a bullet intended for the deputy's chest was miraculously deflected by his body camera, preventing a potentially fatal injury. Following a recovery period that saw him progress from being bedridden to regaining full mobility, Rivera stated in an April 30 interview that he is physically and emotionally ready to serve his community once again.



A Volusia County deputy, who was shot twice when responding to a call in March, is now returning to work.

He sat down for an interview to reflect on his near-death experience and the support he received from his fellow law enforcement officers.

What we know:

All healed and "feeling good," he said, Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera is excited to return to work after a near-death experience in March.

Rivera responded with a new deputy to a Deltona home on March 2 while investigating a reported vandalism to a woman's car. When deputies went to the front door, the shooter – later identified as Luis Diaz Polanco – who "appeared surprised," an arrest affidavit said– an arrest affidavit said – and pointed a gun at the deputies and fired multiple times before retreating inside.

Deputy Jose Rivera returns to work after shot in the line of duty.

Deputy Rivera shot twice

During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was hit twice – once in the chest, with the bullet hitting his body camera and ricocheting into his shoulder, and once in the thigh, Sheriff Chitwood said on March 2.

Deputy Gomez-Lopez – who was not harmed – took cover behind a neighbor's home and reported that shots were fired and requested assistance, the affidavit said.

Read more: Volusia County deputy in stable condition after body cam deflects bullet

"Sometimes, that angel on your shoulder is the reason that you survive," Chitwood said on March 3. "… That body camera shot was coming to the chest. And whether you have a bulletproof vest on or not, sometime if that hits that vest, it goes through the vest."

"There's no doubt that body camera – worn where it was – stopped a shot to the chest," Chitwood said.

Watch: Full coverage of law enforcement support Rivera after release from hospital

Deputy Rivera's return to duty

In an interview on April 30, Rivera said he's feeling great and ready to return to duty.

He spoke about his recovery journey, saying after he was first released from the hospital, he had difficulty moving, He was bedridden, with little mobility, but as healing progressed, he was able to start walking more and doing light lifting. He's now able to walk upstairs and get in and out of vehicles if needed, he said.

Now, even his emotions and mood are in a good place, he said.

"I'm honestly feeling really great. I am healing good, my emotions are good and overall, because of my family, I am happy," Rivera said.

Despite his injuries, Rivera said he feels motivated to serve his community again.

"We sign up in a career field that it could happen, and I unfortunately already lived through it, but it can always happen again."