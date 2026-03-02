Volusia County deputy expected to recover after being shot in Deltona, sheriff says: 'Divine intervention'

The Brief A Volusia County deputy was shot twice while responding to a call but is expected to fully recover. The deputy’s body camera helped deflect a chest shot, and he was hospitalized via helicopter. Suspect Luis Diaz Polanco, with a history of mental health issues, was taken into custody; authorities say there’s no ongoing public threat.



A sheriff’s deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot twice while responding to a call in Volusia County, authorities said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Deputy José Rivera was struck once in the chest, with the bullet hitting his body camera and ricocheting into his shoulder, and once in the thigh. The deputy was "conscious, alert, and in good spirits," he said.

What they're saying:

The shooting occurred on Candler St. near Keyville Avenue in Deltona as deputies responded to a report of vandalism and an assault, the sheriff said. Rivera has been with the sheriff’s office since 2023.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Other deputies pulled Rivera from the line of fire and transported him to a nearby hospital before he was later taken by helicopter to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Chitwood credited Rivera’s body camera with preventing more serious injuries, calling the outcome "an act of God."

"If you don't believe in God, you believe in Him tonight," he said.

Authorities said a suspect, identified by the sheriff as 31-year-old Luis Diaz Polanco, was taken into custody after deputies cleared the home. Several other individuals were inside at the time of the shooting.

'If you don't believe in God, you believe in Him tonight,' — Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

The crime scene remained taped off for hours as investigators continued processing evidence, including photographing the patrol vehicle used to rush Rivera to the hospital.

Sheriff Chitwood said Polanco has a history of mental health issues and aggressive or violent interactions with neighbors and family members. He added that Polanco was taken into custody of June 2025 for a mental health evaluation.

Several roads remained blocked off as deputies continued to process the scene.

Sheriff Chitwood said traffic on Howland and Providence boulevards was diverted due to the investigation. People were asked to avoid the area if possible. He added that there is no threat to the public at this time.