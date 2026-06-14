1 killed, 3 injured in Lake County wrong-way crash: FHP

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The Brief Troopers said the Toyota Camry was traveling the wrong way and entered the direct path of the Dodge Journey. The vehicles collided head-on, causing significant damage. Following the impact, the Dodge Journey became partially engulfed in flames. The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 24-year-old Orlando man, was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person was killed, and three others were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on State Road 33 near Bakers Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. when a 2026 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Road 33 as it approached Bakers Lane.

At the same time, a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling southbound in the southbound lane of State Road 33 south of Bakers Lane.

Troopers said the Toyota Camry was traveling the wrong way and entered the direct path of the Dodge Journey. The vehicles collided head-on, causing significant damage. Following the impact, the Dodge Journey became partially engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 24-year-old Orlando man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Camry and the driver of the Dodge Journey, a 23-year-old Oviedo man, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.