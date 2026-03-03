Who is Jose Rivera? Volusia County deputy in stable condition after body cam deflects bullet

The Brief During a shooting incident, Deputy Jose Rivera—a U.S. Army veteran and father of three—was saved from a direct chest wound when a bullet struck his body-worn camera. Despite sustaining injuries to his shoulder and thigh, Rivera remains in stable condition and has expressed a strong desire to return to his duties with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. Investigators recovered over 20 bullet casings at the scene, where Rivera and another deputy exchanged fire with a suspect, who was later arrested.



A Volusia County deputy who's said to be in good spirits and cracking jokes, survived a shooting due to a bullet – aimed at his chest – ricocheting off his body-worn camera.

The sheriff's office anticipates that he'll be released on Wednesday.

What we know:

Jose Rivera – a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's office – suffered a gunshot to his thigh and shoulder after he and Deputy Jacob Gomez-Lopez responded to a Deltona home on March 2 while investigating a reported battery. A woman notified deputies that her friend's son – named Luis – was acting "erratically" and hit the hood of her car, a Volusia County arrest affidavit said. While officers weren't able to establish probable cause for assault/battery, they continued to investigate the criminal mischief – leading them to a home in Deltona.

Volusia County deputy survives a bullet to his body-worn camera. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's office)

Deputies Rivera and Gomez-Lopez – who is a new graduate and was working his eighth day as a sheriff's deputy – responded to the Deltona home to speak with the suspect, who was later identified as Luis Diaz Polanco, 31.

At the home, deputies spoke with a man in the backyard and asked him where Polanco was. The man pointed to inside the home, the affidavit said.

When deputies went to the front door, Polanco "appeared surprised," – the affidavit said – and pointed a gun at the deputies and fired multiple times before retreating inside.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office responds to a deputy-involved shooting on March 2, 2026.

Saved by his body-worn camera

During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was hit twice – once in the chest, with the bullet hitting his body camera and ricocheting into his shoulder, and once in the thigh, Sheriff Chitwood said on March 2.

Deputy Gomez-Lopez – who was not harmed – took cover behind a neighbor's home and reported that shots were fired and requested assistance, the affidavit said.

Over 20 bullet casings found

Investigators found a tan/green colored gun in the home, along with 12 bullet casings leading from the front door to the yard. Six additional casings were found in front of the neighbor’s home, the arrest affidavit said. Rivera and Polanco each fired five to six rounds, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported.

Responding deputies found Rivera two houses away. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

"The easy part's going to be the physical wounds," Chitwood said during a March 3 press conference. "They're gonna heal. But all of us in the command staff have been in touch with every one of those deputies that were out there. … Everybody is having a hard time with this. And that's what our job is. Our job is to get them over the hump."

Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera is seen raising his hand after being shot at on March 2, 2026.

Who is Deputy Jose Rivera?

The U.S. Army veteran and father of three was surrounded by his family and "in great spirits," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said March 2.

"From what he told me this evening – he already wants to get back to work," Chitwood said. Rivera has been with VCSO since 2023.

As of March 3, Rivera is in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Multiple officials rallied their support and well wishes for Rivera.

"I am incredibly grateful that Deputy Rivera is alive," Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. said in a released statement on Monday. " … I am thankful that his is conscious, alert, and even able to crack jokes with medical staff. I am grateful beyond words that I am not having to give a very different and far more tragic statement."

Attorney James Uthmeier said he's praying for a quick recovery.

"EPD is thankful our law enforcement colleague with the Volusia Sheriff's Office is safe," the Edgewater Police Department said. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with VSO, united in our unwavering commitment to support one another and safeguard the communities we are sworn to protect. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and their family for a swift and complete recovery, and we trust justice will be pursued diligently and without delay."

"Sending our support and best wishes for his continued healing," the Osecola County Sheriff's office said.