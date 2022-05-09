Florida deputies warn swimmers after video shows dozens of sharks swimming near sandbar

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is warning swimmers to be aware of sharks after its aviation unit captured video of the fish near Anclote Island on Thursday.

In a social media post, the agency wrote, "A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above."

The video shows dozens of sharks swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island.

The sheriff's office pointed out that May is National Water Safety Month and shared these water safety tips:

