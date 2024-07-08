Florida deputies chase runaway chicken down road in hilarious video: 'How does this happen?'

Florida deputies experienced a thrilling chase on the hunt for a runaway target.

That target, though? It was actually a rogue chicken that had just been rescued from underneath someone's car!

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared details about the incident that unfolded on June 24 when a resident called about a chicken that had gotten stuck underneath their car.

After deputies in Hillsborough County rescued a chicken that was stuck under a car, they were caught on bodycam footage hilariously chasing it down the street. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"How does this happen?" one deputy is heard saying on the bodycam footage from that day as the chicken clucks away underneath the vehicle.

Deputies responded and were able to wrangle the feathery fella from underneath the Mercedes-Benz SUV in a matter of minutes.

But then things took a turn. The chicken scurried off into the middle of the road, leading deputies on a high-speed chase on foot.

"There it goes! There it goes! No, no, no, no, no, no," a deputy is heard saying as he chases after the chicken with a flashlight.

The deputy was able to lead the chicken onto the sidewalk, where he grabbed it with both hands.

"Great job to the deputies involved! You never know what each shift will bring," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media.