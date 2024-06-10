Florida deputy sweeps alligator away from restaurant using only a broom: VIDEO

Who knew a broom could be so handy?

An alligator hungry for breakfast was spotted in front of a popular Florida restaurant – and all a deputy used to remove it was a ratty broom!

It all went down in front of Peach's Restaurant in Bradenton on the morning of June 6.

"They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this [gator] was ready for it when employees found him patiently waiting for them to open the Peach’s on SR 70 this morning at 6 a.m.," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriffs Office hilariously removed an alligator with a broom that was waiting outside a breakfast restaurant. (Video: Manatee County Sheriffs Office)

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hartley used a broom to sweep the small gator to the woods nearby, as seen in the removal video posted on social media.

"#Resourceful," the sheriff's office added to the post.