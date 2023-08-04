Florida Department of Education to College Board: 'Stop playing games'

After the College Board issued a statement advising Florida school districts to avoid offering AP Psychology courses, the Florida Department of Education issued a statement of their own:

"Stop playing games."

The College Board said Thursday that the Florida Department of Education banned AP Psychology in the state due to sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum concerns – a stipulation of Gov. Ron DeSantis' new legislation that bans the instruction of these topics in elementary, middle and high schools.

The state, however, said they didn't "ban" the course. Instead, they said it can still be offered at schools, but they might not count toward college credit.

"Just one week before school starts, the College Board is attempting to force school districts to prevent students from taking the AP Psychology Course," a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education said in a statement to FOX 35 News. "The Department didn’t "ban" the course. The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year.

"We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly. The other advanced course providers (including the International Baccalaureate program) had no issue providing the college credit psychology course."

The College Board clarified that even though AP Psychology can still be taught in schools, it would violate either state law or college requirements. They're advising districts to not offer the course until Florida reverses its decision, according to a press release.

Furthermore, the American Psychological Association said any course that excludes the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity would violate their guidelines and should not be considered for college credit.

"The state’s ban of this content removes choice from parents and students. Coming just days from the start of school, it derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state," the College Board said in a statement. "AP is recognized by thousands of colleges and universities across the United States for admissions, scholarships consideration, college credit, and advanced standing."

To deal with the changes, two of Central Florida's largest school districts – Orange County Public Schools and Seminole County Public Schools – have issued statements helping students navigate the upcoming school year, which starts next week.

OCPS said AP Psychology is "no longer a potential course option for Florida students to receive college credit," according to a letter from the school district to FOX 35 News. They also said it is working to identify alternative options for students' schedules if they are already enrolled in the course.

Seminole County schools are replacing AP Psychology with AP Seminar, a class that would allow students to pursue the study of psychology while still earning college credit, according to a statement to FOX 35 News.

Other school districts in Central Florida are waiting on guidance from the Florida Department of Education on how to proceed ahead of the 2023-24 school year.