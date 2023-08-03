Florida bans AP Psychology course over sexual orientation, gender identity curriculum concerns

The Florida Department of Education has banned AP Psychology courses throughout the state due to sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum concerns, the College Board said in a statement Thursday.

This is one of the stipulations in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest legislation, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which was recently expanded to outlaw this instruction in all elementary, middle and high schools in the state.

"The state’s ban of this content removes choice from parents and students," the College Board said. "Coming just days from the start of school, it derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state."

The College Board said back in June that it wouldn't make changes to its AP courses to remove these topics from the curriculum following a plea from the state to "audit and potentially modify" any course content.

"(College Board) will not modify our courses to accommodate restrictions on teaching essential, college-level topics," the College Board said in a statement at the time."Doing so would break the fundamental promise of AP: colleges wouldn’t broadly accept that course for credit and that course wouldn’t prepare students for careers in the discipline."

School districts in Florida can still teach AP Psychology if they wish, but the course must omit any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

Despite this, the College Board said any modifications to AP Psychology that censor required course content cannot be labeled "AP" or "Advanced Placement,' and the "AP Psychology" moniker cannot be used on school transcripts, according to a press release.

The American Psychological Association also said any course that excludes the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation would violate their guidelines and they should not be considered for college credit.

"We have heard from teachers across Florida who are heartbroken that they are being forced to drop AP and instead teach alternatives that have been deemed legal because the courses exclude these topics," the College Board added.

"It strains credulity to believe that our reviewers would certify for college credit a psychology course that didn’t include gender identity," American Council of Education President Ted Mitchell said in a statement.

Nearly 30,000 students in Florida took AP Psychology in the most recent school year, the College Board said.

"The AP Program will do all we can do to support schools in their plans for responding to this late change," the statement said.

No additional details about how this change will be implemented in the 2023-24 school year have been released as of Thursday.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Florida Department of Education for more information.