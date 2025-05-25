Moped rider killed in Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. - A moped rider was killed in a crash Sunday after being struck from behind by an SUV on Landstreet Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Landstreet Road near Avenue C. The driver of a 2007 black Hyundai Santa Fe failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of a 2012 Piaggio LX moped that had begun to slow ahead.
The impact threw the moped rider from the vehicle. The rider was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
The SUV driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.