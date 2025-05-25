Moped rider killed in Orange County crash

The Brief A moped rider was killed Sunday after being rear-ended by an SUV on Landstreet Road in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV driver was not injured and stayed at the scene as the crash remains under investigation.



A moped rider was killed in a crash Sunday after being struck from behind by an SUV on Landstreet Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Landstreet Road near Avenue C. The driver of a 2007 black Hyundai Santa Fe failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of a 2012 Piaggio LX moped that had begun to slow ahead.

The impact threw the moped rider from the vehicle. The rider was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

The SUV driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

