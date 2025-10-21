Florida couple still displaced 2 months after crane collapses into home

The Brief A fallen crane destroyed the Cranes’ home in August; they still can’t return. Uncertainty over insurance and liability has stalled any rebuilding. The couple continues to wait for answers — and a way home.



Two months after a crane crashed onto their Merritt Island home, Jim and Amanda Crane are still living in limbo.

The couple is unable to return to the place they’ve called home for four decades.

What we know:

In late August, a crane installing an AT&T utility pole fell onto Jim and Amanda Crane’s Merritt Island home, destroying the roof and crushing multiple rooms.

Although the couple was uninjured, the damage rendered their house uninhabitable. Two months later, they remain displaced, living in a rental with no clear timeline or financial path to return.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear who is taking responsibility for the crane accident — the Cranes’ insurance provider, AT&T, or the crane operator.

The Cranes say they’ve received minimal communication from all parties involved, and the exact cause of the crane’s failure has not been disclosed. Neither AT&T nor the crane operator have made public statements or responded to media inquiries.

The backstory:

The Cranes have lived in their Merritt Island home for 40 years.

On the day of the incident, the crane was reportedly attempting to install a new AT&T pole when it collapsed onto the house. While the couple initially focused on gratitude for surviving, their situation has grown increasingly uncertain.

The home remains untouched since the accident.

What they're saying:

Jim Crane described the emotional toll of displacement.

"It’s devastating. We lived here for 40 years. It’s been our home," he said. "Every day I keep thinking I’m going to hear something from somebody, but I don’t."

On the rental that has temporarily replaced their long-time home, he told us, "It’s alright. It’s not bad. It’s just not home."