Palm Coast couple accused of smashing car window, pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

A Palm Coast couple was arrested after they allegedly brandished a baton, pointed a gun at a driver, and smashed a car window during a road rage incident, deputies said.

On June 11, a person called deputies reporting that a woman brandished a baton and a man smashed his side window just before 5:35 p.m. on Palm Coast Parkway Northeast.

The victim said he was in his work van traveling westbound on the Hammock Dunes Toll Bridge when the incident happened. His coworker was also behind him in another work van when the man and woman threatened to kill the victim while riding on a motorcycle, deputies said.

The victim allegedly told the couple at a stoplight, "If you guys ride like that, you're going to get yourself killed," arrest records show. The woman produced a baton and said "We're not going to die, you're going to (expletive) die"!

When the light turned green, the man on the motorcycle pointed a black handgun at the driver before putting it away and driving off, deputies said.

The license plate on the couple's motorcycle was registered to Gregg Allen Pacheco, 53, and Amy Lynette Pacheco, 46, both of Palm Coast. Deputies said they went to the couple's home and made several failed attempts to contact them.

Arrest and search warrants were issued for the couple, who both confessed to "various elements of the incident," deputies said.