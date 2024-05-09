Last month, Country Thunder revealed (most of) its lineup for the October music festival taking over Kissimmee, Florida, this fall. At the time, they left out one very important person – the Sunday headliner.

This week, the Kissimmee festival revealed that Luke Combs will headline the event on Sunday, Oct. 20.

"Luke is a giant of country music," said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. "We always aim to program for fans of all backgrounds. With a talent of this caliber joining us Sunday night, Country Thunder’s long-time devotees and first-time campers alike will round out their weekend on a high."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 25: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

The "When It Rains It Pours" country star joins headliners Jon Pardi and Bailey Zimmerman.

Here's a look at the full lineup:

Friday, October 18

Bailey Zimmerman (headliner)

Nate Smith

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Emily Ann Roberts

Calder Allen

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Saturday, October 19

Jon Pardi (headliner)

Russell Dickerson

ERNEST

Dallas Smith

Clayton Mullen

Annie Bosko

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Sunday, October 20

Luke Combs

Mitchell Tenpenny

Niko Moon

Alana Springsteen

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 13: Mitchell Tenpenny performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Country Thunder Florida tickets

Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. Here's a look at pricing:

Weekend general admission: $225 + fees

Gold Circle standing room: $350 + fees

Platinum experience: $625 + fees

Reserved seating: $350 + fees

Click here for more details.