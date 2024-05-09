Luke Combs revealed as mystery Country Thunder Music Festival headliner
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Last month, Country Thunder revealed (most of) its lineup for the October music festival taking over Kissimmee, Florida, this fall. At the time, they left out one very important person – the Sunday headliner.
This week, the Kissimmee festival revealed that Luke Combs will headline the event on Sunday, Oct. 20.
"Luke is a giant of country music," said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. "We always aim to program for fans of all backgrounds. With a talent of this caliber joining us Sunday night, Country Thunder’s long-time devotees and first-time campers alike will round out their weekend on a high."
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 25: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)
The "When It Rains It Pours" country star joins headliners Jon Pardi and Bailey Zimmerman.
CONCERTS COMING TO FLORIDA: Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny & more
Here's a look at the full lineup:
Friday, October 18
- Bailey Zimmerman (headliner)
- Nate Smith
- Priscilla Block
- Restless Road
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Calder Allen
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Saturday, October 19
- Jon Pardi (headliner)
- Russell Dickerson
- ERNEST
- Dallas Smith
- Clayton Mullen
- Annie Bosko
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Sunday, October 20
- Luke Combs
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Niko Moon
- Alana Springsteen
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 13: Mitchell Tenpenny performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Country Thunder Florida tickets
Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. Here's a look at pricing:
- Weekend general admission: $225 + fees
- Gold Circle standing room: $350 + fees
- Platinum experience: $625 + fees
- Reserved seating: $350 + fees
Click here for more details.