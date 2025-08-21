Florida corrections officer arrested after allegedly hitting woman multiple times in face

The Brief Artavis Pierce, 29, has been arrested for battery domestic violence. Pierce allegedly hit a woman multiple times in the face. Pierce was a correction officer at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.



A Florida corrections officer has been arrested after he allegedly hit a woman multiple times in the face.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they arrested 29-year-old Artavis Pierce, of Lakeland, for battery domestic violence on Thursday.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the home Piece shares with the woman who made the call.

The woman said she and Pierce were arguing when he struck her twice on her face. She said she was unsure if it was an open-handed strike or a closed fist, but her injuries were visible.

Officials said Pierce was taken into custody without incident.

Pierce was a corrections officer at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.

What they're saying:

"Domestic violence committed by anyone is egregious, but when it's committed by someone who is a public servant and entrusted to care for state prisoners, it's especially disappointing," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said.