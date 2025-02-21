Florida Congressman Cory Mills under investigation for alleged assault inside DC residence

The Brief Rep. Cory Mills is accused of an alleged assault at his D.C. residence, which is under investigation by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Authorities have not disclosed details about the incident or potential charges. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed an internal review of MPD's handling of the case to Fox News.



A Republican congressional representative from Central Florida is under investigation for an alleged assault said to have occurred inside his Washington, D.C. residence. Rep. Cory Mills has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the case, Fox News is reporting.

‘Investigation will clear this matter quickly’

What we know:

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of an assault around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, inside the 1331 Maryland luxury apartments on Maryland Avenue, Southwest. The incident reportedly took place inside the residence of Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

The MPD has confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway but has not provided further details. Fox News spoke with Mills' spokesperson who stated that the congressman "vehemently denies any wrongdoing" and expects a swift resolution in his favor.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the alleged assault, who was involved, or whether any charges have been filed. There are no details on potential injuries or if law enforcement made any arrests at the scene. Additionally, it remains unclear what prompted the internal review of MPD's initial response to the incident.

The backstory:

Cory Mills has represented Florida’s 7th District, covering parts of southern Volusia and Seminole counties, since January 2023. Before serving in Congress, he was deployed to Iraq in 2003 and received the Bronze Star Medal. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence. His military and oversight roles have made him a prominent figure in defense and intelligence matters.

What they're saying:

Mills’ spokesperson defended the congressman’s actions to Fox News, stating, "This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills' residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the incident saying, "I can confirm that there is an internal investigation on making sure that all of our members did what they were supposed to do, according to MPD policy, so I can confirm that. But I can't speak to anything about the police report."

MPD has not released additional statements beyond confirming an internal investigation into its initial response.

