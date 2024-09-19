Florida company takes step toward offering balloon flights to edge of space

Stream FOX 35 News

Space Perspective, a company based on Florida’s Space Coast, is one step closer to taking people to the edge of space.

The company recently tested its "Spaceship Neptune" capsule, which uses a space balloon to carry passengers up to 18 miles above Earth — without the need for a rocket.

(Space Perspective)

(Space Perspective)

On Sunday, Space Perspective conducted its first test flight, with the capsule rising 100,000 feet over the course of two hours before safely splashing down. While the test was a success, one expert cautioned that the vehicle will require further rigorous testing before humans can board.

(Space Perspective)

Space Perspective plans to begin human flights by the end of next year, with full commercial operations expected by 2026. The capsule is designed to carry nine people, but the experience comes with a hefty price tag: single seats will cost $125,000 each.

