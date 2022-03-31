Florida commissioner suggests killing manatees might help save the marine species

A commissioner in Brevard County is facing intense criticism from marine advocates after he suggested allowing people to kill manatees as a way to control their population – similar to hunting deer and bears in some states – and to protect the seagrass, a vital food source for the marine species.

Commissioner Curt Smith made the remarks last week at a county commissioner's meeting as a potential solution to protect the marine animals after 1,000 manatees reportedly starved to death in 2021 because of declining seagrass, setting a grim record (830 died in 2013, 637 died in 2020, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission).

"If you kill a manatee, my God, the world would come to an end, but I think it's something that has to be considered along those lines," Smith said.

"If you have a population of 1,000 manatees and the environment will only support 500, it makes sense that they will eat themselves out of house and home."

The comments left marine and manatee advocates stunned.

Manatees are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, Endangered Species act, and Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act. Harassing, hurting, or killing a manatee can come with state and/or federal penalties, including fines and/or jail time.

"It is just absolutely disgusting," said Stel Bailey, an environmentalist.

Activists said the main reason for the declining seagrass is pollution, climate change, and algae blooms.

Tama, a manatee at Blue Springs State Park, was found unconscious two weeks ago at the park and died. Advocates said the otherwise healthy sea cow had eaten fishing line.

"They are not addressing the source of pollution. They are just distracting from the real root causes of the problem, which is pollution in the Indian River lagoon," said Bailey.

FOX 35's team will be talking to Commissioner Smith Thursday night. You can watch our interview with him on FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

However, when reached by phone earlier Thursday, Smith told a FOX 35 reporter that he did not intend to be cruel and said people are being too emotional over a wake-up call.

