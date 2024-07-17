Florida cheerleader lands full ride college scholarship

Da’Veon Brown is a recent graduate of Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach.

Now he’s hundreds of miles away, preparing for his first cheer season at Jones College in Mississippi.

"I’ve been learning every day. It’s really good. I learned a lot quickly, basically," Brown told FOX 35.

MORE HEADLINES:

Brown never cheered until joining the team at Seabreeze his senior year. While he still has some technical skills to work on, coaches see his potential, which is how he earned a scholarship to Jones.

It was a positive turn of events for Brown, who was homeless throughout much of high school.

"At first it was a big impact. But then, over time, it just settled in. So I just know that if I wanted to finish school, I had to fight through it," Brown said.

Dealing with home insecurity taught Brown not to take anything for granted. He’s approaching his collegiate career the same way.

"Since he’s been here, he’s been the hardest worker, willing to do anything that we ask him. He comes before practice, he stays after practice," Jones head cheer coach, Kate Ewing, said.

Brown didn’t think he’d be in this position this time last year. But he’s ready to seize the opportunity.