Florida camp counselor arrested after throwing cup of water on student, police say

Satellite Beach police officers arrested a camp counselor on Monday after she threw a cup of water at a student.

Susan O'Hara, 74, is facing one count of battery by touching or striking.

O'Hara was working as a camp counselor at a summer camp at Surfside Elementary located at 475 Cassia Blvd.

Based on witness statements, O'Hara tried to intervene when one student was playing aggressively with others and asked another counselor to assist.

O'Hara was seen trying to restrain the student by holding their shoulders. The other counselor was then able to take the student out of the classroom but as the counselor was trying to deescalate the problem the student continued to lash out and hit the door of the classroom.

After continuously hearing the banging, O'Hara exited the building then came back with a cup of water and aggressively swung it towards the student.

O'Hara then proceeded to try to grab the student multiple times, but the student is seen evading and swatting at O'Hara in surveillance footage.

In a statement, O'Hara did admit she filled a "toy shaped like a cup" with water and threw it at the student in an attempt to get them to stop.

O'Hara was taken to the Brevard County Jail but has since bonded out.