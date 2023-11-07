This Florida city ranks among the best travel destinations in the world for 2024

Stream FOX 35 News

Do you need vacation plans for next year?

Jacksonville, Florida, has earned a well-deserved spot on Travel Lemming's prestigious list of the 50 best places to travel in the world for 2024.

As the only Florida city to make the cut, Jacksonville has been recognized as the 29th best travel destination globally, making it a must-visit location for the upcoming year.

Travel Lemming, an online travel guide, referred to the largest city in the United States as "an underrated destination" that features fewer tourists, historic sites, art installations, and delicious eats.

Skyline view of Jacksonville with John Alsop Bridge, Florida. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Jacksonville boasts incredible local art, food, and history. It’s hip and trendy and, even after growing up in Jacksonville, I’m still finding new things to see and do," said Ethan Thoren, a writer for the travel guide.

The No. 1 travel destination on the list was Yucatán, Mexico. The area is known for its tourist-free beaches, ancient pyramids, and underground swimming holes, making it an enticing destination for travelers seeking adventure and exploration.

To see the full list, click here.