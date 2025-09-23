Florida 7-Eleven clerk locks customer in store after argument over timely service, police say

The Brief Mike Whigham, 49, was arrested last week and is facing a charge of false kidnapping and imprisonment. Whigham, a store clerk at 7-Eleven, is accused of locking a customer in the store and refusing to let them leave. The incident allegedly occurred when the clerk and the customer began to argue over timely service.



A Florida 7-Eleven gas station clerk was arrested last week in Sanford after he allegedly locked a customer in the store and refused to let them leave after an argument over timely service.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

According to an arrest report from the Sanford Police Department, officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the 7-Eleven located at 3795 S. Orlando Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, a man told them he had entered the gas station to buy a cigar. He said the clerk was cleaning and did not stop to assist him.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The man and the clerk began to argue, and the clerk allegedly told the man to leave the store and said he would have him trespassed and sent to jail.

The man said the clerk then locked the gas station door and did not allow him to leave while he called 911. The man said the clerk then told him that he was kidnapping him. There was no one else inside the store.

Mike Whigham (Credit: Sanford Police Department)

The clerk, 49-year-old Mike Whigham, told police he locked Turner in the store to hold him until law enforcement arrived.

The incident was captured on video by the customer, Jermaine Turner, who spoke with FOX 35 News. Turner said he believed he was in danger.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"You can't lock me in no store man," Turner is heard saying on the video. "You crazy as h***."

Whigham was arrested on a charge of false kidnapping and imprisonment and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.