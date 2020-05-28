Flood warnings issued after storms bring hail, lightning

The FOX 35 Weather Team is tracking numerous thunderstorms which have developed across east central Florida this afternoon and early evening, with the greatest coverage of storms across the inland counties.

These storms have been slow-moving with the strongest capable of producing dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, torrential downpours, and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Lightning appears to be a big threat with these storms. Officials said three people in Clay County were injured connected to a lightning strike at an apartment complex in Middleburg. Crews responded to an electrocution call around 2:40 p.m. and performed on CPR one victim, a roofer.

"Two nearby homes were also struck by lightning during this same storm," explained FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richard. "Slightly colder temperatures aloft helped in producing excessive lightning within those storms today."

Remember that lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a storm, and just because you do not hear thunder, does not mean you are safe from lightning. If you see lightning nearby, go into a sturdy building, and wait for the storms to pass before returning outdoors.

Flood warnings were issued early Thursday evening in Osceola County, where several cars were reported to have stalled in roadways in St. Cloud and Narcoossee.

"Four to six inches of rain has fallen in that area with another one to two inches possible during," Richards added.

