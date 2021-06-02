Flo Rida, Shaggy to hold free Orlando concert for healthcare workers

article

To thank frontline workers for all of their hard work during the pandemic, music superstars Flo Rida and Shaggy will hold a free concert in Orlando just for the healthcare heroes.

Orlando attorney Dan Newlin helped put together the event which is open to 3,000 local healthcare workers. The concert will be held Saturday, July 17 at Hard Rock Live.

To attend, you must enter at dannewlinfreeconcert.com.

Winners will receive tickets for themselves and one guest. Additional tickets will be provided by special request.