Flights to Florida delayed due to air traffic control computer issue, FAA says

Flights to Florida airports could be delayed hours on Monday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration has slowed the number of flights to Florida due to an "air traffic computer issue" that is in the process of being resolved, the FAA said.

"The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the agency said in a statement to FOX 35.

A spokesperson for the FAA said the issue has to deal with the "En Route Automation Modernization" system, also known as ERAM, which launched in March 2015, and helps air traffic controllers manage the number of flights in the sky and avoid potential issues. Specifically what happened with that system is unclear.

However, Florida airports made clear in social media posts that flights are departing and arriving, but may experience delays. Some airports were reporting delays between 15 minutes and 90 minutes – and increasing, according to the FAA's National Airspace System Status.

As of 2:45 p.m. (via FAA's website):

Orlando International Airport was experiencing 30-minute delays for departing flights

Miami International Airport was seeing 90-minute delays for departing flights

Palm Beach International Airport was seeing 75-minute delays for departing flights

Fort Lauderdale Airport was seeing 75-minute delays for departing flights

In a tweet, Orlando International Airport told customers that there was no ground stop at the airport, and instructed people to check with their airline for the latest status of their flight.

The news comes a week after Southwest Airlines experienced a breakdown in its internal systems and scheduling following a Christmas weekend winter storm that closed some airports and delayed or canceled flights. Thousands of Southwest-specific flights were canceled at airports across the country.

However, Southwest has since resumed its normal schedule, the airline said in a recent news release.