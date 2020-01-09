Flagler teacher appears in court, student’s dad speaks out

A Palm Coast teacher charged with battery of a student made his first appearance before a judge on Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, was arrested Wednesday after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said he physically removed a 14-year-old student from his chair and carried him out into the hallway, pushing the teen.

The incident was captured on cell phone video by another student. Investigators said Paffumi wanted the teen to turn down the music on his computer. The teen admitted to calling the teacher a name.

FOX 35 News spoke with the student’s dad Thursday, who said his son was disrespectful but said he wished things would have been handled differently.

“Totally unnecessary to snatch him up at that size any size but especially at his size compared to my kid’s size,” said Keiondrae Woodside.

Paffumi was charged with misdemeanor battery. Woodside said he believes Paffumi should face a more serious charge.

“They don’t even charge this guy with a felony? Just give him a misdemeanor, to me that’s a slap on the wrist,” he said.

Advertisement

FOX 35 News stopped by the suspect’s house Thursday. The person who answered the door shut it immediately.

Flagler Schools said Paffumi has been employed with the district since 2005. We learned he was arrested in 2012 for criminal mischief although prosecutors never filed charges in the case.

The 2012 arrest report states Paffumi was “very angry and aggressive towards law enforcement on scene.”

The district told FOX 35 News it handles prior arrests on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, Paffumi has been placed on administrative leave pending the recent investigation.