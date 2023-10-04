Florida school district loses $700k in fraud scheme, sheriff says

The Flagler County School District has fallen victim to a fraud scheme, in which they lost more than 700 thousand dollars, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the district began working with a construction contractor in June. The parties came together on a project to expand Matanzas High School.

Sheriff Staly said in September, a district employee received an email requesting a sum of $719,583 for services related to the construction. An electronic transfer was made to an account believed to be that of the contractor.

Instead, Staly said the funds were transferred to a fraudulent account. On Monday, roughly two weeks after the money was sent, the district heard from the contractors who said they never received it. After looking into the incident, the district reported the alleged fraud to FCSO.

"It’s not an error by the school district or the contractor," Sheriff Staly said. "These things take time, and sometimes they’re not found right away." The FBI is involved in the investigation, as Staly said there's a good chance the money could cross state or even country lines, if it hasn't already.

District superintendent Lashakia Moore didn’t go in-depth about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. She did assure the community that no other district data is at risk at this time. "I am confident if there’s a way to recover the funds, that our Flagler Sheriff’s Office will find a way to do that," she said.

"It is unlikely that we will recover the money that has been taken because of the time delay," Staly said. No suspects have been identified.



