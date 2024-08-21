VIDEO: Flagler-Palm Coast High School mom arrested for allegedly joining daughter's bus stop fist fight

A bus stop showdown between two high school students took an unexpected twist when one of their moms allegedly jumped into the fray, turning a teenage scuffle about a falling out over the summer into an all-out free-for-all.

It all went down just as students from Flagler-Palm Coast High School were getting off the bus at Mahogany Boulevard at Honeytree Street in Bunnell at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, according to an arrest affidavit from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

At the bus stop, two teenage girls hopped off the bus and mutually agreed to fight each other, deputies said. The affidavit said that the girls were no longer friends over a falling out they had over the summer.

"One of the juvenile’s mothers was waiting at the bus stop after being told by her child about the fight," the sheriff's office said. "Once the fight began, the mother joined the fight instead of trying to break it up."

The mother was identified as 34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos.

Kathryn Stephanopoulos (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Stephanopoulos' daughter texted her mom saying she "believes she was going to get into a fight" with her former friend, the affidavit said, citing a post-Miranda interview with deputies. At the bus stop, Stephanopoulos tried to make her adult presence known to keep the fight from happening, but to no avail.

The whole incident was captured on cellphone video by a student on the bus, which was reviewed by investigators and obtained by FOX 35. You can view the video in its entirety in the video player at the top of this page.

The video shows Stephanopoulos approaching the girls at the bus stop during their physical fight and getting involved. At one point, deputies said she had one of the girls in a headlock and restricted their breathing.

The affidavit said that the bus driver made an effort to stop the fight by honking the horn and yelling at them to stop.

"Yo, not the mom!" one student on the bus yelled, as heard on the cellphone video.

During the mom's fight with her daughter's former friend, a second fight between the former friend and another male student broke out. Deputies said he was trying to break up the fight.

A fight between two Flagler Palm Coast High School students and one of their mothers at a bus stop in Bunnell on Aug. 14, 2024. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

"How did this s*** even get instigated bruh?" one student said. "How this s*** even happen?"

Later on, one of the girls allegedly swung a Stanley cup at Stephanopoulos' face.

"Did she just hit her with a Stanley cup?" a student said in the cellphone video.

"Yes, she did," another student replied.

"That's crazy!" the student said back.

A student allegedly swung a Stanley cup (circled) at a mom's face during a fight at a bus stop. The photo has been blurred to conceal the students' identities due to their age. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after, Stephanopoulos got into her car and drove off, the video shows. The bus also left the scene to drop the remaining kids off at their respective homes, the affidavit said.

No arrests were made on the day of the alleged altercation.

An investigation was sparked, and days later, Stephanopolous was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She has since been released after posting $1,000 bond, online jail records show.

"It should be noted that Kathryn expressed her regret and embarrassment about the entire incident," the affidavit said.

The student involved in the fight was also arrested for felony aggravated battery, deputies said. The other juvenile, presumably Stephanopoulos' daughter, is facing misdemeanor charges that were forwarded to the State Attorney's Office.

The people involved in the fight only received minor injuries, like lacerations, bruising and swelling, deputies said.

"Instead of deescalating the situation, we have a mother who joined in the fray, setting a bad example for her child and those at the bus stop," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "She certainly won’t receive mother of the year with her actions. Parents need to set the example and not be part of the problem. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, but now a mother is facing serious charges for losing control of her temper."

FOX 35 reached out to Flagler Schools, which declined to comment on the incident.