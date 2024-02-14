Expand / Collapse search

Cypress Creek High student cut with vape device during fight, taken to hospital: officials

By Aurielle Eady
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Cypress Creek High School student was taken to a hospital following a fight with another student Wednesday morning, officials said. 

The fight resulted in one of the students receiving a cut on their forehead that may have been caused by a vape device, a spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools said in a statement.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The school was placed on a hold because of the fight but remained in their classrooms as teaching continued, officials said. 